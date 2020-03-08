Skelton buildings pose serious threat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :The authorities of Rawal Town administration, Cantt board and City District Government have failed to get vacated more than 350 dilapidated buildings while torrential rains further endangering the lives and properties of people living there.

Scores of old buildings in Rawalpindi city and cantonment are in very poor condition and are posing life threat to the residents.

These buildings exist in Sarafa Bazaar, Bhabra Bazaar, Banni Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road, Narankari Bazaar, Railway Road, Gawalmandi and other areas have become more dangerous in monsoon season.

The social circles of Rawalpindi city and cantonment have appealed to higher authorities of the concerned department to take notice of the situation and take concrete steps to get the dilapidated buildings vacated or to demolish the buildings.