SKH Fundraising: Shibli Appeals To Expats, Locals For Generous Contribution In Telethon

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 09:24 PM

SKH fundraising: Shibli appeals to expats, locals for generous contribution in telethon

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday made a passionate appeal to benevolent overseas Pakistanis and locals to donate generously in the live fundraising transmission of Prime Minister Imran Khan with a television channel for Shaukat Khanum Hospital (SKH), treating 75 per cent of cancer patients of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday made a passionate appeal to benevolent overseas Pakistanis and locals to donate generously in the live fundraising transmission of Prime Minister Imran Khan with a television channel for Shaukat Khanum Hospital (SKH), treating 75 per cent of cancer patients of the country.

"Zealous and generous Pakistanis living across the globe and in Pakistan are urged to contribute magnanimously to Imran Khan's fundraising transmission for Shaukat Khanum Hospital. Your donations can help save lives of the people suffering from cancer, a deadly disease. 75 per cent of cancer patients are getting free treatment at Shaukat Khanum Hospital," he tweeted.

More Stories From Pakistan

