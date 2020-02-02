UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ski Competition To Commence From Tomorrow At Malam Jabba; 30 Int'l Player To Participate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 04:10 PM

Ski competition to commence from tomorrow at Malam Jabba; 30 int'l player to participate

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Thirty international players are all set to participate in three-day ski competition at the popular resort of Malam Jabba at the height of 9,000 feet which commences from Monday (Tomorrow).

Some 30 international and 20 national including seven female players had expressed their keenness for partaking in the '3rd Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Competition', Samson Group of Companies Spokesperson Samar Sabeen told APP.

She said the international skiers, participating in the event, were from the United Kingdom, Canada, Tajikistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Jordan and others.

Local players belonged to Malam Jabba, Gilgit Baltistan, Swat and others, she added.

Sabeen said the event was being arranged by the Winter Sports Foundation in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The event was aimed at promoting winter sports and adventure tourism in the country.

To a query,she said the international players participated in such events to hone their skills and build their profile which helped them gain some points in global tournaments like Olympic games.

Recently, Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had arranged a three-day winter sports gala in Malam Jabba, where the local and foreign tourists flocked from across the country to witness winter games.

