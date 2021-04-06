UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ski Resort Feasibility On Cards To Promote Winter Tourism: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

Ski resort feasibility on cards to promote winter tourism: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said in a bid to promote winter tourism in the country, the government was working on a ski resorts feasibility.

"Exploring winter tourism and ski resorts feasibility, Deosai plains first-ever winter ski traverse," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Imran Khan mentioned that Deosai plains - the high altitude plateau in Gilgit Baltistan, had turned out to be the country's first winter ski traverse.

He shared a number of pictures of the local and foreigner skiers traversing in the snows of Deosai.

Recently, a ski traverse event was held by the Tourism Department of Gilgit Baltistan at Deosai National Park to encourage tourism in the area.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Gilgit Baltistan Event Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED14.66 bn

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of Professiona ..

9 hours ago

US Looking Into Reports of Massacres by Ethiopian ..

10 hours ago

UN 'closely' monitoring situation in Jordan follow ..

10 hours ago

Fujairah Terminals, Al Mayya Group sign exclusive ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.