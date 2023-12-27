Skill-Based Education imperative for societal development: Secy School Education

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Secretary of School Education South Punjab, Dr. Obaidullah Khokhar stressed the pivotal role of skill-based education in transforming the region's youth into catalysts for societal improvement.

Addressing participants at the National Conference on Life Skills-Based Education Roadmap and Advocacy Strategy for Out-of-School Children, held at the Pakistan Institute of Education Dr. Khokhar outlined the vision of instilling crucial life skills in students through training programs.

Under the Life Skills-Based Education Program, students in government schools across South Punjab will receive training to become invaluable contributors to society, he remarked.

The conference brought together education secretaries from the country's four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, South Punjab, and national and international experts, with the support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Highlighting the challenges faced by the younger generation, Dr. Khokhar identified inequality, unemployment, inadequate educational, healthcare resources, early marriages, and maternity issues as Primary reasons for school dropouts. He stressed that success was reserved for those who not only achieved modern sciences but also possessed the ability to apply these skills effectively in their lives and society.