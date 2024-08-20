Open Menu

Skill Based Education Must For Economic Growth:Chairman HEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Skill based education must for economic growth:Chairman HEC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Providing skill-based knowledge to the students could better help in accelerating and uplifting the national economic growth” says Chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad in a meeting with the Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha (UoS) Prof.Dr.Qaisar Abbas.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad emphasized that education, skills, and technical training were essential for achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth. He highlighted the need to develop both the emerging and existing workforces to attract future investment and promote self-employment.

He also suggested that management training programs and business incubators could play a crucial role in supporting these efforts.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, congratulated Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad on his extension as Chairman of the HEC and expressed his best wishes for continued success in this esteemed role.

