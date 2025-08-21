Skill can change destiny of nations: PVTC chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Chairman Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) Khalid Masud Chaudhry said on Thursday that skill is a tool that is powerful enough to change the destiny of a nation.

Speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate a new block at Vocational Training Institute (VTI) Chaudhry reiterated PVTC commitment to continue to produce skilled workers, technologists and professionals to guide the country to a development trajectory.

The 'Khanum' Block, funded by a philanthropist Rana Abdul Latif, was inaugurated by deputy commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman. Parliamentary secretary Punjab for Works and Communications Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif and officials were present.

“It is the skilled people who play important role in changing the destiny of nations,” said Khalid Masud Chaudhry.

Rana Saleem Hanif said, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was taking practical steps to provide dignified means of earning to the people and added that promoting skill development culture was a part of this plan because she believed skilled workers were an asset of society.

DC Dr. Salma Suleman said that ‘Rozgar’ scheme launched by CM Maryam Nawaz was meant to make resources available to people to avail self-employment opportunities including businesses. She said that government would continue to patronize private technical training institutes. She said that education was not confined to books only adding that skilled people also play a vital role in society's development. DC further stated that distribution of tool kits among skilled youth on CM's orders was another initiative meant to provide respectable means of earning to the people.

Philanthropist Rana Abdul Latif area manager Adeel Ahmad, principal VTI Asif Nawaz also spoke.

