Skill Development Centers To Be Established In Jails To Make Inmates Valuable Citizens: Taj Muhammad

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:50 PM

Skill development centers to be established in jails to make inmates valuable citizens: Taj Muhammad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Jails Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand Tuesday said provincial government would establish skill development centers and rehabilitation centers for drug addicts in the jails to make inmates educated, skilled and valuable citizens of the society .

He said this during his visits to district jails Abbottabad and Mansehra.

Tarand said that to identify the drug addicts, medical screening of all prisoners would be conducted in the jails of the province adding ambulance service would also be provided soon.

He ordered jail administrations to make arrangements for the drug addict inmates' counseling so that they stop using drugs after their release from the jail.

The advisor also ordered Inspector General (IG) and superintendents of jails for the provision of heating system in the barracks, allow the visiters to meet prisoners and check the quality and prices of items sold in jails' tuck shops and provide sports facilities to the inmates as well.

Tarand, while visiting both jails met the prisoners, heard their grievances and issued directives to resolve them at the earliest.

During the visit to Mansehra jail, he distributed certificates amongst 20 prisoners who had completed non-formal education under National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) program.

He also assured jail administrations for resolving their problems as soon as possible and ordered to install CCTV cameras and lights in the jail.

Earlier, while briefing at the district jail Abbottabad, Superintendent Waseem Khan said Abbottabad jail was established in 1893 and was destroyed in the 2005 devastating earthquake, it was reconstructed by ERRA and reopened in November 2017.

He said that before its reconstruction 208 prisoners could be accommodated but now its capacity is 808, at present, there are 395 inmates in the jail while 77 staff members, one medical officer, one physiologist but it still needed two more medical officers.

Waseem Khan informed the advisor that in the female barracks heating system and sewing machines had been provided.

