Skill development centers to economically empower women of merged districts: Admin Officer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :After the merger of erstwhile FATA areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the incumbent provincial government has taken numerous steps for the welfare of women residing in these areas to empower and enable them earn livelihood for their families.

In these backward areas, to bring the life standard of women folk at par with the women of settled areas, large scale initiatives have been introduced by the KP government. Among these initiatives various projects including imparting different skills to the women were introduced.

This was stated by Admin Officer, Iftikhar Hussain who visited the skill development centers on the directives of Director Social Welfare Merged District, Hafizullah Siyal.

He said four women skill development facilitation centers were established wherein hand embroidery, sewing and other garments' production skills were being taught to the tribal women.

He said that In South Waziristan district, Jandola, Wana and Kaniguram four such centers have been established.

During his visit to these centers Iftikhan Hussain inspected the attendance of the staff and lauded their efforts for making these centers a successful tool to impart skills to the tribal women.

Talking to the tribal elders on the occasion, he said the incumbent government was endeavouring to accord rights to tribal women at par with the women of settled areas. He said the skill development centers have been started in these areas to uplift the economic standard of the tribal women folk.

He said Director Social Welfare, Hafizullah Siyal has spent most of his service time in tribal areas and was well aware of the issues of people living in these neglected areas. He said they wanted to give modern era facilities to the people of merged districts.

Hussain was of the view that just like education, skill development was also a need of the hour for women residing in these far flung areas to make them economically strong.

The area people including Malik Irfanuddin Barki, Malik Abdul Qadir and others thanked the KP government, Director Social Welfare and Admin Officer for their serious efforts to bring merged districts at par with the settled areas. They said they totally support empowerment of their women and would provide every possible support to the government in this regard.