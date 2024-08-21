Open Menu

Skill Development Program To Help People Become Financially Self-reliant: Rubina

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) BISP Chairperson Rubina Khalid announced on Wednesday the resumption of the skill development program focused on human resource development under BISP. She stated that this initiative would not only help people become financially self-reliant but also contribute to improving the economy.

She made these remarks while speaking to the media after a meeting at the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Provincial headquarters.

Rubina Khalid urged officers to collaborate with renowned institutions providing training in handicraft design to ensure participants receive certifications meeting modern global standards. This, she said, would facilitate employment opportunities abroad and boost foreign exchange earnings.

The Chairperson praised the performance of BISP staff, noting their dedication despite limited resources.

In response to a question, Khalid criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for neglecting the health sector in the province. She said that government hospitals were ignored while private hospitals benefited from the Sehat Card scheme. She also noted the provincial government's failure to maintain peace in the region, reversing progress achieved through significant sacrifices.

Earlier, BISP Director General Sindh, Usman Azam, briefed the Chairperson on BISP’s performance. The meeting was attended by BISP Director General Headquarters Islamabad Naveed Akbar and other officials.

