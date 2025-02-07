Skill exhibition held at College of Technology for Women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A two-day student skills exhibition was organised at the Government College of Technology for Women, Sargodha on Friday.

The event featured stalls showcasing garments designed by trainee students, along with displays from the Computer Science, Horticulture, Beautician, and food cooking departments. The exhibition was officially inaugurated by President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khawaja Qayyum.

Executive Member SCCI Shazia Noreen Bangash and others were also present.

Visitors highly appreciated the students' craftsmanship and purchased garments at affordable prices.

Talking to APP, Principal Government College of Technology for Women Noreen Naz said that the institution holds such exhibitions annually to promote students' skills. She said that learning such skills not only helps female students support their families financially but also contributes to the country's economic growth.