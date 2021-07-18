UrduPoint.com
Skill Scholarships Become Beacon Of Hope For Unemployed Youth: Usman Dar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Sunday described skill scholarships under Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) as a beacon of hope for unemployed youth of the country.

The SAPM remarked this on his twitter along with a success story of Shakeel Ahmed who was earning Rs 60,000 per month through an online website after completing a six-month course in Graphics Designing under the KJP's Skill for All (Hunarmand Pakistan) Programme.

He said it was heartening to see that youth from all the federating units of Pakistan were reaping benefits of the KJP.

Usman Dar congratulated Shakeel Ahmed, who was from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on getting an online job.

Shakeel Ahmed, in a video message which was posted by the SAPM on his twitter, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the KJP's team for taking pro-youth initiatives.

