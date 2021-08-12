Skill Technology Park to be established in Punjab: Mian Aslam Iqbal

Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday said that the first state-of-the-art Skill Technology Park in Punjab would be established at Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday said that the first state-of-the-art Skill Technology Park in Punjab would be established at Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Secretariat.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here at the Civil Secretariat to review the promotion of quality technical education in the province, establishment of Skill Technology Park and performance of institutions of TEVTA.

TEVTA Chairman Ali Salman Siddique gave a briefing on the establishment of Skill Technology Park and programs for promotion of technical education.

The provincial minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would lay the foundation stone of the Skill Technology Park project, adding that it would be a milestone in the promotion of technical education and technology.

He said that this technology park would become a hub of information technology and tech companies. Similarly, the government had also formulated the Chief Minister's Digital Skills Program 2021-23.

Under this program, world class training would be provided to 100,000 youth in the next two years, he asserted.

The provincial minister directed to start evening classes in the TEVTA institutions, adding that for the convenience of students, the fee for evening classes would be halved.

He directed that an institutional policy should be formulated to encourage the position-holder students.

Chairman TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique said that Skill Technology Park would be completed in the next three years at a cost of Rs 4 billion.

Secretary Industries Dr Wasif Khurshid, Additional Secretary, Economic Adviser and concerned officers attended the meeting.