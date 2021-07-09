UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Skill Training Vital To Exploit Potential Of Young Population: President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:59 AM

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young population: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said as the youth constituted over 68% of country's population, they needed to be imparted various skills to make them contribute to economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said as the youth constituted over 68% of country's population, they needed to be imparted various skills to make them contribute to economic development.

Addressing the members of 2nd National Youth Council, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he underscored the need for utilizing the potential of youth for country's socioeconomic development.

He said the future of Pakistan was dependent on the youth who, through different skills, needed to be made professionally efficient and a productive workforce for local and international markets.

The president said NAVTTC and TEVTA provided different skills and advised the youth to benefit from the skill development programme under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Lauding the programme, the president said it played a significant role in providing business loans to young entrepreneurs and skill-based trainings.

He congratulated the National Youth Council on their selection and advised the body to engage youth for making Pakistan a prosperous country by supporting the marginalized segments of the society.

He also urged the council to create awareness among the people about the financial loans under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He said billions of rupees had been allocated for the programme but, unfortunately, the loans available for the women and the persons with disabilities were largely un-utilized due to lack of awareness among them.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Kamyab Jawan Programme, Usman Dar said the youth council was a role model for the youth.

He briefed the president that objective of the National Youth Council was to politically engage talented youth to make them contribute to the policy making for youth empowerment and development in Pakistan.

The representative of UNFPA, Dr Bakhtior Kadirov appreciated the steps by the Pakistan government for empowering the youth and providing them opportunities especially scholarships for education, financial loans and skill development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Education Young Women Market From Government Billion National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

4 minutes ago

US Will Act Against Perpetrators of Ransomware Att ..

4 minutes ago

Man dies in road mishap

4 minutes ago

Scientists find how immune system reacts to Covid ..

4 minutes ago

Govt most keen to economically empower South Punja ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.