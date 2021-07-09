Skill training vital to exploit potential of young population: President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said as the youth constituted over 68% of country's population, they needed to be imparted various skills to make them contribute to economic development.

Addressing the members of 2nd National Youth Council, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he underscored the need for utilizing the potential of youth for country's socioeconomic development.

He said the future of Pakistan was dependent on the youth who, through different skills, needed to be made professionally efficient and a productive workforce for local and international markets.

The president said NAVTTC and TEVTA provided different skills and advised the youth to benefit from the skill development programme under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Lauding the programme, the president said it played a significant role in providing business loans to young entrepreneurs and skill-based trainings.

He congratulated the National Youth Council on their selection and advised the body to engage youth for making Pakistan a prosperous country by supporting the marginalized segments of the society.

He also urged the council to create awareness among the people about the financial loans under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He said billions of rupees had been allocated for the programme but, unfortunately, the loans available for the women and the persons with disabilities were largely un-utilized due to lack of awareness among them.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Kamyab Jawan Programme, Usman Dar said the youth council was a role model for the youth.

He briefed the president that objective of the National Youth Council was to politically engage talented youth to make them contribute to the policy making for youth empowerment and development in Pakistan.

The representative of UNFPA, Dr Bakhtior Kadirov appreciated the steps by the Pakistan government for empowering the youth and providing them opportunities especially scholarships for education, financial loans and skill development.