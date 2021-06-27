Skilled birth attended ratio increases to 68pc in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination has said that the percentage of births attended by skilled health personnel has increased in the country from 58 percent in 2015 to 68 percent in 2020.

According to an official of the ministry, Pakistan's Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has declined from 62.1 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2015 to 55.7 in 2019, while the Neonatal Mortality Rate was declined from 45.2 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2015 to 41.2 in 2019.

He said that the Maternal Mortality Ratio fell from 276 maternal deaths per 100,000 births in 2006 to 189 in 2019.

He said that the government is committed to increasing its critical workforce from 1.45 to 4.45 per 1,000 persons, in line with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. With a population growth rate of 1.9 percent, Pakistan's contraceptive prevalence rate in 2019 stayed stagnant at 34.0 percent.

He added Pakistan's tuberculosis incidence is about 263 per 100,000 population and an HIV prevalence rate is 0.1 per 1,000 population in 2019 while, mortality from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is 59.9 percent.

He added Pakistan is exploring dedicated actions to curb the rising burden of NCDs, although, many of its efforts have been severely affected by COVID-19 pandemic repercussions.

Due to increasing demand in public health service delivery, the health service delivery infrastructure has expanded significantly. By the year 2020, national health infrastructure comprised of 1,282 hospitals, 5,472 BHUs, 670 RHCs, 5,743 Dispensaries, 752 Maternity and Child Health centres and 412 TB centres, while the total availability of beds in these health facilities has been estimated at 133,707.

He said that there are 245,987 registered doctors, 27,360 registered dentists, and 116,659 registered nurses in these facilities together.

He said that in order to make substantial progress on Goal 3 of Sustainable Development Goals (Good Health and Wellbeing), the government of Pakistan has given priority to strengthening the health sector to further resolve and address the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official said that enhanced effective coverage of skilled birth attendants, improved public sector health facilities, increased number of Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) equipped with essential services are the reflection of these priorities.

He said that to enable effective family planning, pre- and post-pregnancy care and neonatal care, the Lady Health Workers (LHW) programme has been revitalized through adequate training, support and a revised service structure.

/395