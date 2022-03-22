UrduPoint.com

Skilled Disable Persons Can Play Vital Role In Society: DC Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 03:31 PM

Skilled disable persons can play vital role in society: DC Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Tuesday said that it should be the utmost priority of the government to polish the skills of disable persons who can play a vital role in the society

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Tuesday said that it should be the utmost priority of the government to polish the skills of disable persons who can play a vital role in the society.

Talking to a delegation of disabled persons at his office here on Tuesday, he said that the government has allocated quota in government jobs for disabled which aimed to include them in the mainstream of life.

Deputy Commissioner also directed the officials to ensure timely payment of salaries to disabled and make sure to transfer them near to home station.

He assured full assistance to concerned officials for fulfilling the legitimate demands of disabled persons and said that almost all departments have completed this procedure and the remaining are directed to ensure it at earliest.

Related Topics

Sukkur All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Caviar off menu as Kyiv chefs serve up free meals

Caviar off menu as Kyiv chefs serve up free meals

42 seconds ago
 Mother,daughter killed, father, daughter sustained ..

Mother,daughter killed, father, daughter sustained injuries in road accident

16 minutes ago
 LG representatives network established to promote ..

LG representatives network established to promote girls education

18 minutes ago
 Japan's Upper House Approves Draft FY-2022 Budget ..

Japan's Upper House Approves Draft FY-2022 Budget With Record Defense Spending

18 minutes ago
 Tokyo Summons Russian Ambassador as Moscow Withdra ..

Tokyo Summons Russian Ambassador as Moscow Withdraws From Peace Treaty Dialogue- ..

18 minutes ago
 Israeli Prime Minister Bennett Pays First Visit to ..

Israeli Prime Minister Bennett Pays First Visit to India From April 3-5

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>