Skilled ladies start preparing 20,000 masks, 10,000 safety kits at local level: DG Civil Defence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The Department of Civil Defence Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday started preparation of safety kits and masks at local level by engaging skilled ladies registered with department of Social Welfare, said Director General Civil Defence Fahad Qazi.

He said the department has given task of preparation of 20,000 masks and 10,000 safety kits to the skilled ladies by providing them all necessary equipments, adding that the department has also prepared 10,000 liters sanitizers locally and distributed free of cost among masses and in government offices.

He said that the Civil Defence has hired the services of widows, destitute, disabled skilled ladies for preparation of safety kits and masks so that to provide the employment opportunities in this time of need.

He said the masks and safety kits would be prepared in few days after which these would be distributed among masses and in the government offices to avoid coronavirus spread.