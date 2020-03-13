Skilled manpower a must to face challenges of modern world: UAF Registrar

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Treasurer/ Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri has said that trained and skilled manpower was prerequisite to face the challenges of the modern world

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) -:University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Treasurer/ Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri has said that trained and skilled manpower was prerequisite to face the challenges of the modern world.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of a four-week training workshop on Financial and Administrative Management and E-governance for the officials and management of Agriculture Department Punjab (Research Wing), which concluded at the UAF on Friday.

The ceremony arranged by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC), UAF, and presided over by Umar Saeed Qadri.

As many as 87 participants were given hands-on training on Financial and Administrative Management and E-governance, Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act 2006, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules, work ethics, project and media management through more than 80 lectures.

Umar Saeed Qadri said that the workshop was planned keeping in view the challenges and the latest tools and practices meant to enhance working efficiency of the participants.

Director Research UAF Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir stressed promoting the latest trend to enhance productivity. He said that more than 190 officials had been trained at three workshops.

Dr Abdul Rasheed, Dr Zafar Iqbal, Dr Khakwani, Dr Khurram Zia also spoke.