UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Skilled Manpower A Must To Face Challenges Of Modern World: UAF Registrar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:37 PM

Skilled manpower a must to face challenges of modern world: UAF Registrar

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Treasurer/ Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri has said that trained and skilled manpower was prerequisite to face the challenges of the modern world

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) -:University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Treasurer/ Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri has said that trained and skilled manpower was prerequisite to face the challenges of the modern world.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of a four-week training workshop on Financial and Administrative Management and E-governance for the officials and management of Agriculture Department Punjab (Research Wing), which concluded at the UAF on Friday.

The ceremony arranged by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC), UAF, and presided over by Umar Saeed Qadri.

As many as 87 participants were given hands-on training on Financial and Administrative Management and E-governance, Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act 2006, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules, work ethics, project and media management through more than 80 lectures.

Umar Saeed Qadri said that the workshop was planned keeping in view the challenges and the latest tools and practices meant to enhance working efficiency of the participants.

Director Research UAF Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir stressed promoting the latest trend to enhance productivity. He said that more than 190 officials had been trained at three workshops.

Dr Abdul Rasheed, Dr Zafar Iqbal, Dr Khakwani, Dr Khurram Zia also spoke.

Related Topics

World Punjab Agriculture Media University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Russia Confirms 11 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Public awareness campaign to be launched to preven ..

4 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to promote tourism: Zulfi Bukhar ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Novak Says Unaware of Saudi Offer to Supp ..

4 minutes ago

FIA launches inquiry against Dr. Zafar Mirza over ..

1 hour ago

Russia May Restore in April Oil Production Cut by ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.