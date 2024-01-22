Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir Jan

Executive Director of the National Vocational Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Muhammad Aamir Jan on Monday said that skilled manpower can pave the way for socio-economic development of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Executive Director of the National Vocational Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Muhammad Aamir Jan on Monday said that skilled manpower can pave the way for socio-economic development of the country.

Talking to media persons during a briefing session, the ED NAVTTC provided a comprehensive overview of the ongoing and future initiatives of the commission.

He said that so far, NAVTTC has trained 6,00,000 youth in the country as a contribution to national development. The next training of 56,000 youth would be started by next month in February, he said adding that an agreement in this connection would be signed within ten days. He revealed that the commission would provide Information Technology training to 16,000 youth and certification of that training would have an international level standard.

He said that country’s first ever TVET policy is on the cards. The ED NAVTTC also announced that Pakistan's first skill impact bond is being launched which would increase private sector investment.

He said that a third-party audit would be conducted for all the institutions. He added that five separate institutions have been included for the audit to establish transparency. The banks will not release any amount to any training institute without a guarantee, he said. Aamir Jan said that learning management service would be mandatory for the students.

He said, it is very unfortunate that Pakistan's industry has not produced the required results during sixty year period.

The country's imports are higher than exports, he said. Under NAVTTC, he said training would be imparted as per the market needs. Overseas Pakistanis are sending 31 to 33 billion dollars to this country and that amount could be increased by developing a trained workforce, he said.

He also announced that 1,000 orphans would be trained under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), for which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), would be signed between Akhuwat, NAVTTC and BISP.

He said that training will also be conducted in the backward areas of South Punjab, Balochistan, Interior Sindh and adjoining districts. He disclosed that a National TVET Policy would be formulated with input of all the provinces. The policy would be implemented through NAVTTC, he said. NAVTTC in collaboration with NADRA is in the process of compiling data of every skilled person, he informed. He said that around 6,00,000 Pakistani citizens have completed training in various cadres. He said that 1200 institutions have applied for registration and after thorough evaluation, 890 institutions have deemed fit to meet the criteria. To a question, he said that there are 250 employees of NAVTTC across the country. Last year's budget allocation was around 4.9 billion rupees, he said. He said that skill-based training is given to people between the ages of 18-40 of whom 40 percent are women gender. The ED said that skilled manpower is a national necessity for the development of this country. He said that training courses would also be introduced for the media persons soon.