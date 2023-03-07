Skilled manpower guarantee to bright future: Dr Iqrar

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) was taking steps to produce skilled manpower as it was guarantee to bright future, said UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) was taking steps to produce skilled manpower as it was guarantee to bright future, said UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

Addressing the 26th convocation of the university here on Tuesday, he said the UAF was the only university in Pakistan which had attained position among 100 top worldclass universities. He said the UAF was working on different research projects to introduce new varieties of wheat, soybean, cotton and other crops by keeping climate changes in the view.

He said the university was committed to ensure food security in the country in addition to playing its dynamic role in poverty alleviation. In this connection, all possible measures were being taken to produce skilled manpower after equipping them with modern tools to excel in their respective fields. He said that educated and skilled manpower was guarantee to bright future,therefore, students should focus on the study and play their pivotal role in socio-economic development of the country.

Later, the vice chancellor also awarded degrees to 226 PhD scholars in addition to decorating 38 graduates with gold medals, 118 with silver medals and 28 with bronze medals.

On this occasion, he also conferred degrees on 17,578 graduates of 2019 and 2020. As many as, 12,299 students obtained post graduate degrees while 5,053 students received undergraduate degrees. D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Secretary General Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, President Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS) Dr Khalid Mehmood, Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Dr Robina Farooq, Vice Chancellor Cholistan Veterinary University Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan, former vice chancellor University of Haripur Dr Anwaar Gilani, UAF Controller Examination Inam Qadir Khan and others were also present.