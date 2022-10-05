Skilled manpower imperative for sustainable development: UAF VC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Skilled manpower was imperative to achieve sustainable development in the country, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan here on Wednesday.

He was addressing an orientation and welcome ceremony for new entrants for the undergraduate programs, held here. Dr Iqrar Ahmad said that Pakistan was blessed with talented and creative youth and students should devote their time and energies to acquire knowledge and skills. He urged the teaching community to take tangible measures for honing God-given qualities of students.

He said that the UAF was established as the first-ever agriculture institute in 1906 in the Subcontinent. He said that the UAF had the honour of being ranked as the highest seat of the agriculture education and research in the country and placed among the top 100 universities of the world in the agriculture sciences. "We have to think out of the box and find innovative solutions to problems of society and industry," he said and added there was need to polish the talent of our youth so that they could play their role in development of the country.

He lamented that with the passage of time, the sports culture was declining and the playing grounds presented a deserted look. He said that a healthy body flourishes a healthy mind. He advised students to play sports for a healthy life. He said that the university was taking all possible steps for ensuring quality education and research work and providing state-of-the-art facilities.

Deans Prof Dr Muhamamd Sarwar, Dr Tariq Javaid, Dr Qamar Bilal, Dr Sarfraz Hassan, Dr Muhammad Arshad, Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr Muhammad Asghar Bajwa, Librarian Umar Farooq, Principal Officer Student Affairs Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Director Students Affairs Dr Nadeen Abbas, Chief Hall Warden Jaffar Jasaki, Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif, Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Director Sports Dr Ahmad Sattar, Community College Principal Dr Anjum Zia, Dr Iftikhar Ahmad and others briefed about their faculties and departments.