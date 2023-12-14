Skilled manpower imperative to cope with economic, social woes: Dr Iqrar

Skilled manpower is imperative to cope with economic and social woes being faced by the country as a step towards knowledge-based economy, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Skilled manpower is imperative to cope with economic and social woes being faced by the country as a step towards knowledge-based economy, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He was addressing the participants of two-day soft skill development training under the auspices of Punjab Educational Endowment Fund and Directorate of Financial Assistance and University Advancement.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the education brings a person out of the darkness of poverty and ignorance into the light of prosperity and consciousness.

He said that entrepreneurial skills should be developed among the students so that they can provide employment instead of running after jobs.

He said that the students from the rural areas are admitted in UAF on the quota basis so that they can innovate in agriculture.

He said that UAF is putting special attention on the handholding of financially depressed students to continue their journey of education and excel.

He said that none of the students in UAF quit the education due to poverty, as ample scholarships are being provided to the deserving students.

Director Financial Assistance PEEF Dr. Muhammad Ahsan Khan said the university is providing all resources for the deserving students so that they can excel in life and the dreams to come true.

He said that skilled manpower can change the fate of the country with prosperity.

Assistant Internal Auditor PEEF Muhammad Tahir Ansari said that more than 700 million scholarships have been provided to more than 5,000 students in UAF since 2008.

PEEF Trainer Dr. Sajid Iqbal said that in this training, communication, creativity, business and other skills are being imparted among the students along with other skills.