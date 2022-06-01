UrduPoint.com

'Skilled Manpower Imperative To Pave Way For Fourth Industrial Revolution'

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 10:32 PM

'Skilled manpower imperative to pave way for fourth industrial revolution'

Highly skilled manpower is imperative to pave way for the fourth industrial revolution and in this connection, TEVTA must focus on providing training to youth about IT and other hi-tech sectors, said Engineer Asim Munir, President Board of Management (BOM) Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Faisalabad & Chiniot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Highly skilled manpower is imperative to pave way for the fourth industrial revolution and in this connection, TEVTA must focus on providing training to youth about IT and other hi-tech sectors, said Engineer Asim Munir, President board of Management (BOM) Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Faisalabad & Chiniot.

Addressing a function here, he said, "TEVTA is already working to provide skilled manpower to the industrial sector but our current scope is restricted to the traditional courses only. Scientific development has made rapid progress and we are feeling ourselves handicapped to match the world speed.

" He said that no doubt the collaboration of industry and academia have made it possible to continuously update syllabus so that the workforce produced by TEVTA could be immediately accommodated in the industrial sector.

He said that technological development has necessitated including new subjects which could meet the need of hi-tech industrial units being established in Faisalabad. He hoped that industrialists would identify new fields in which they need highly skilled manpower. He said that highly skilled manpower could also be exported to fetch precious foreign exchange for the country.

Related Topics

Faisalabad World Exchange Education Chiniot Progress Industry

Recent Stories

Kiev, Warsaw Agree to Establish Joint Arms Produci ..

Kiev, Warsaw Agree to Establish Joint Arms Producing Venture - Ukrainian Prime M ..

8 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes sem ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes seminar to mark World Milk Day

8 minutes ago
 Short movie contest winner pledges to showcase une ..

Short movie contest winner pledges to showcase unexplored domestic travel landsc ..

8 minutes ago
 US Indicts 2 Foreign Nations Indicted for Conspira ..

US Indicts 2 Foreign Nations Indicted for Conspiracy to Transport Fentanyl - Jus ..

12 minutes ago
 lUNDP Pakistan appoints Fawad Khan as its National ..

LUNDP Pakistan appoints Fawad Khan as its National Goodwill Ambassador

12 minutes ago
 Russian GDP Down 3% Y/Y in April, Still Up 1.7% Y/ ..

Russian GDP Down 3% Y/Y in April, Still Up 1.7% Y/Y in 4M 2022 - Economy Ministr ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.