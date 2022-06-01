'Skilled manpower imperative to pave way for fourth industrial revolution'

Highly skilled manpower is imperative to pave way for the fourth industrial revolution and in this connection, TEVTA must focus on providing training to youth about IT and other hi-tech sectors, said Engineer Asim Munir, President Board of Management (BOM) Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Faisalabad & Chiniot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Highly skilled manpower is imperative to pave way for the fourth industrial revolution and in this connection, TEVTA must focus on providing training to youth about IT and other hi-tech sectors, said Engineer Asim Munir, President board of Management (BOM) Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Faisalabad & Chiniot.

Addressing a function here, he said, "TEVTA is already working to provide skilled manpower to the industrial sector but our current scope is restricted to the traditional courses only. Scientific development has made rapid progress and we are feeling ourselves handicapped to match the world speed.

" He said that no doubt the collaboration of industry and academia have made it possible to continuously update syllabus so that the workforce produced by TEVTA could be immediately accommodated in the industrial sector.

He said that technological development has necessitated including new subjects which could meet the need of hi-tech industrial units being established in Faisalabad. He hoped that industrialists would identify new fields in which they need highly skilled manpower. He said that highly skilled manpower could also be exported to fetch precious foreign exchange for the country.