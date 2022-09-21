UrduPoint.com

Skilled Manpower, Solution-based Research Imperative For Sustainable Development: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 08:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz on Wednesday said skilled manpower and solution-based research was imperative to achieve sustainable development in the country.

He was addressing the 48th Senate Meeting of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here.

He stressed the need to hone professional and communication skills of the students so that they could compete with changing world in a most befitting manner.

He said that effective communication would help them excel economical struggle. A strategy should be developed to equip students with entrepreneurial skills so that they could become job provider instead of job seekers, he added.

He said that promotion of diversification in educational field was need of the hour so that students could progress in the life.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan said that all possible efforts were being made for quality education and tangible research at UAF.

He said that the university was running compatible research projects worth Rs 2300 million which would bring improvement in agriculture field.

He said that Waris Shah Chair was set up in the newly established Faculty of Arts & Humanities in UAF that would enrich new generation with Punjabi culture.

He said that UAF in collaboration with Washington State University was working on 30 new wheat varieties by keeping in view climate changes.

The UAF was the only university in Pakistan which was placed among 100 top universities in the subject category during International QS Ranking, he added.

The meeting approved establishment of Arts & Humanities Faculty at UAF.

The meeting also Okayed UAF budget of Rs.11,727 million for fiscal year 2022-23.

UAF Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri presented the budget whereas Registrar Tariq Mehmood Gul presented agenda of the meeting.

