Skilled manpower vital to increase economic productivity: speakers

Speakers at a workshop said on Friday that research, development and technology, coupled with skilled and innovative manpower, were vital to increase economic productivity in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Speakers at a workshop said on Friday that research, development and technology, coupled with skilled and innovative manpower, were vital to increase economic productivity in the country.

The National Productivity Organisation (NPO), Ministry of Industries and Production Pakistan, in collaboration with Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) Tokyo Japan, organised one-day economic productivity workshop on the theme of "APO Vision 2025 - innovation-led productive Pakistan" at a local hotel here.

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram Tariq said that there was need to increase productivity in industrial sector of the country.

He said that Current Account Deficit in Pakistan was difficult to resolve without increasing export and foreign investment and to bring export and foreign investment, it is necessary to bring productivity in the industrial sector.

He said that no sector could make development without using information technology and innovation as technology and manpower coupled with innovative ideas could play an important role in increasing national productivity.

Therefore, FCCI would extend its all out support for promotion of technology in industrial sector; he said and appreciated the role of NPO in increasing productivity in Pakistan.

He stressed the need of smart ideas and said that automation of public and private sector was also necessary for innovation and economic productivity.

General Manager NPO Wajih Ahmed Abbasi, Dr. Ali Sajid and others also spoke on the occasion and delivered keynote lectures.