UrduPoint.com

Skilled Manpower Vital To Increase Economic Productivity: Speakers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Skilled manpower vital to increase economic productivity: speakers

Speakers at a workshop said on Friday that research, development and technology, coupled with skilled and innovative manpower, were vital to increase economic productivity in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Speakers at a workshop said on Friday that research, development and technology, coupled with skilled and innovative manpower, were vital to increase economic productivity in the country.

The National Productivity Organisation (NPO), Ministry of Industries and Production Pakistan, in collaboration with Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) Tokyo Japan, organised one-day economic productivity workshop on the theme of "APO Vision 2025 - innovation-led productive Pakistan" at a local hotel here.

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram Tariq said that there was need to increase productivity in industrial sector of the country.

He said that Current Account Deficit in Pakistan was difficult to resolve without increasing export and foreign investment and to bring export and foreign investment, it is necessary to bring productivity in the industrial sector.

He said that no sector could make development without using information technology and innovation as technology and manpower coupled with innovative ideas could play an important role in increasing national productivity.

Therefore, FCCI would extend its all out support for promotion of technology in industrial sector; he said and appreciated the role of NPO in increasing productivity in Pakistan.

He stressed the need of smart ideas and said that automation of public and private sector was also necessary for innovation and economic productivity.

General Manager NPO Wajih Ahmed Abbasi, Dr. Ali Sajid and others also spoke on the occasion and delivered keynote lectures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Technology Hotel Tokyo Japan Chamber Commerce All Industry Asia NPO

Recent Stories

EDGE Group announced as strategic partner for IDEX ..

EDGE Group announced as strategic partner for IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

9 minutes ago
 Biden Appoints Former COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zi ..

Biden Appoints Former COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients as New Chief of Staff - S ..

2 minutes ago
 Japan's Nissan to Recall Over 500,000 Serena, X-Tr ..

Japan's Nissan to Recall Over 500,000 Serena, X-Trail Models Over Technical Flaw

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Child Helpline 1121 integrated with 911

Sindh Child Helpline 1121 integrated with 911

2 minutes ago
 OPCW Investigation Finds Syrian Air Force Responsi ..

OPCW Investigation Finds Syrian Air Force Responsible for 2018 Duma Chemical Att ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Central Bank Assesses Reserve of Ruble, F ..

Russia's Central Bank Assesses Reserve of Ruble, Foreign Currency Liquidity as A ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.