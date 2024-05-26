Open Menu

Skilled Training To Be Given To Students From AQ Group Channels

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Skilled training to be given to students from AQ group channels

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Enrolment session for the people of Galiyat Ayubia and its surrounding areas started where twelve hundred candidates approached AQ Group for this training session which will be started by Dino Valley Ayubia Hospitality school at the Hospitality School.

All the students belonging to Galiyat Ayubia and surrounding areas will take part in the training session today.

The training is going to be formally started soon after completion of registration. In this regard, the opening ceremony of the launch of the training center of Dino Valley Ayubia is being held on Sunday.

According to the details, three hundred people will be given a training course in the first phase, while the rest will be trained in the second and third phase.

A formal function in this regard will be held in Ayubia on Sunday, in which the persons applying for employment in AQ Group are specially invited to attend.

It should be noted that the soon-to-be-operated modern lift and entertainment project Dino Valley in Ayubia is going to start regular classes in the training centers after registration to skill the local youth on a large scale.

The students receiving the training will be given 5000 rupees per month and female students will be given 10000 rupees per month.

After six months of training, AQ Group will also send the interested persons to Lahore, Peshawar, Murree, Islamabad, Rawalpindi for further training and employment, where they will be paid twenty to twenty five thousand rupees per month. According to AQ Group, the students receiving training under the shadow of this group will be able to work with any organization in the country and abroad after learning the skills.

According to the spokesperson of AQ Group, Dino Valley Ayubia and the newly installed chairlift will boost economic activities and create massive employment opportunities. The business group wishes to employ more local talent and the Ayubia Training Center sponsored by Dino Valley is a link in that chain.

The public circles of Galiyat Ayubia and its surroundings have praised the initiative of providing employment to the youth by making them skilled and also termed it as a revolutionary step to create employment opportunities with development in the area and AQ at all levels.

The Group's process of providing employment to as many local people as possible at Dino Valley, Ayubia Chairlift is being appreciated.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Business Murree Rawalpindi Sunday All Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

17 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

18 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

18 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

19 hours ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

19 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

20 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

20 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

21 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan