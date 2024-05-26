Skilled training to be given to students from AQ group channels

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Enrolment session for the people of Galiyat Ayubia and its surrounding areas started where twelve hundred candidates approached AQ Group for this training session which will be started by Dino Valley Ayubia Hospitality school at the Hospitality School.

All the students belonging to Galiyat Ayubia and surrounding areas will take part in the training session today.

The training is going to be formally started soon after completion of registration. In this regard, the opening ceremony of the launch of the training center of Dino Valley Ayubia is being held on Sunday.

According to the details, three hundred people will be given a training course in the first phase, while the rest will be trained in the second and third phase.

A formal function in this regard will be held in Ayubia on Sunday, in which the persons applying for employment in AQ Group are specially invited to attend.

It should be noted that the soon-to-be-operated modern lift and entertainment project Dino Valley in Ayubia is going to start regular classes in the training centers after registration to skill the local youth on a large scale.

The students receiving the training will be given 5000 rupees per month and female students will be given 10000 rupees per month.

After six months of training, AQ Group will also send the interested persons to Lahore, Peshawar, Murree, Islamabad, Rawalpindi for further training and employment, where they will be paid twenty to twenty five thousand rupees per month. According to AQ Group, the students receiving training under the shadow of this group will be able to work with any organization in the country and abroad after learning the skills.

According to the spokesperson of AQ Group, Dino Valley Ayubia and the newly installed chairlift will boost economic activities and create massive employment opportunities. The business group wishes to employ more local talent and the Ayubia Training Center sponsored by Dino Valley is a link in that chain.

The public circles of Galiyat Ayubia and its surroundings have praised the initiative of providing employment to the youth by making them skilled and also termed it as a revolutionary step to create employment opportunities with development in the area and AQ at all levels.

The Group's process of providing employment to as many local people as possible at Dino Valley, Ayubia Chairlift is being appreciated.