Skilled Vaccinators To Be Hired For Scaling Up COVID-19 Inoculation

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 07:20 PM

Skilled vaccinators to be hired for scaling up COVID-19 inoculation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :As the COVID-19 vaccination continued in all parts of the country to jab people above 12 years of age, the Director Health Programme Services Punjab had asked the Chief Executive Officers of health authorities across the province to recruit skilled vaccinators on daily wages.

District Health Authority Rawalpindi spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that to scale up corona vaccination, 790 vaccinators would be recruited in the province, including Rawalpindi.

He said the strategy for that appointment of wage workers in the health sector had been outlined in the light of the federal government's decision to boost the vaccination drive.

Under the policy, the workers would be recruited for six months at a lump sum of Rs 30,000 per month, while their payments would be made by the Federal EPI cell Direct disbursement mechanism(DDM)cards.

/395

Punjab Rawalpindi All Government

