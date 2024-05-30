Open Menu

Skilled Women Playing Key Role In Development Of Country:Khalida Rafique

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Divisional Director Social Welfare & Baitul-Mal Madam Khalida Rafiq has said that skilled women are playing an important role in the development of the country.

Addressing a certificate distribution ceremony at a Sarwari Rafique handicraft school functioning under social welfare society, Marzipura here on Thursday, she said that the Social Welfare Department was providing a lot of facilities to skilled persons in the country.

She appreciated the efforts of the society for imparting training courses in dress making, fine arts, fashion design, cooking, beauty parlor and computer etc.

She said that skilled workers were earning their livelihood and playing an important role in national development rather than those searching jobs in markets after getting degrees.

She urged the women to focus on vocational training and earn their livelihood respectfully by sitting at their homes.

Later, she distributed certificates among the women that have passed various courses.

General Secretary Muhammad Arshad Qasmi, Principal Javarya Arooj and others were present on the occasion.

