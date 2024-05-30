Skilled Women Playing Key Role In Development Of Country:Khalida Rafique
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Divisional Director Social Welfare & Baitul-Mal Madam Khalida Rafiq has said that skilled women are playing an important role in the development of the country.
Addressing a certificate distribution ceremony at a Sarwari Rafique handicraft school functioning under social welfare society, Marzipura here on Thursday, she said that the Social Welfare Department was providing a lot of facilities to skilled persons in the country.
She appreciated the efforts of the society for imparting training courses in dress making, fine arts, fashion design, cooking, beauty parlor and computer etc.
She said that skilled workers were earning their livelihood and playing an important role in national development rather than those searching jobs in markets after getting degrees.
She urged the women to focus on vocational training and earn their livelihood respectfully by sitting at their homes.
Later, she distributed certificates among the women that have passed various courses.
General Secretary Muhammad Arshad Qasmi, Principal Javarya Arooj and others were present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight LPG shops sealed53 seconds ago
-
Traffic police speed up campaign against helmets, one-way violations56 seconds ago
-
International Day of Potato being observed21 minutes ago
-
Two drugs dealers held, charas recovered51 minutes ago
-
HED announces summer vacations from July 1 in KP51 minutes ago
-
KP governor calls on Acting President Gilani1 hour ago
-
Two persons killed, other two injured in firing incident in Karachi2 hours ago
-
EU's skills, energy flagship programs set to Benefit 350,000 Gilgit-Baltistan inhabitants2 hours ago
-
Over 90,000 books, guidance publications distributed among Pilgrims at King Abdulaziz International ..2 hours ago
-
Social media divides nation without strong awareness of social values: CM Bugti3 hours ago
-
CM for taking all possible steps to extinguish fire in Soon Valley forests12 hours ago
-
Arts Council to hold seminar in memory of Hyder Baksh Jatoi on June 213 hours ago