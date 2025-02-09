Skilled Workforce Essential For Economic Growth : Iftikhar Malik
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 12:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik has said that a workforce of trained and skilled workers across all sectors is crucial for meeting export deadlines, improving productivity and quality, and accelerating the pace of industrialization in Pakistan.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, he praised the wise decision of Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal to focus on producing a skilled workforce, highlighting its importance for driving economic growth and development across the country.
As the country strives to enhance its economic growth and global competitiveness, the demand for a skilled workforce has become more pressing than ever. A well-trained labor force not only boosts productivity but also ensures that industries can operate efficiently, innovate, and meet international standards.
Investing in skill development will not only accelerate industrialization but also create employment opportunities, reduce poverty, and foster economic stability. By ensuring a steady supply of skilled workers, Pakistan can enhance its export capacity, attract foreign investment, and strengthen its position in the global economy.
The time to act is now, as a skilled workforce is the backbone of any thriving industrial economy.
Iftikhar Ali Malik said that collaboration between the public-private sector, and educational institutions is essential to design industry-relevant training programs. Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions should be modernized to equip students with the skills needed in today’s dynamic job market.Apprenticeships and on-the-job training programs can bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application,he added.
He said Pakistan’s industrial sector, particularly textiles, manufacturing, and technology, relies heavily on skilled labor to maintain quality and meet export targets. However, the current gap between the demand for skilled workers and their supply has hindered industrial growth. Many industries face delays in production and exports due to a lack of adequately trained personnel, which ultimately affects the country’s reputation in global markets,he concluded.
