QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hasan Baloch has said that the educated skilled workforce of Balochistan has full potential to play it positive role in the uplift of the country and Balochistan province.

He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) and COSAT University Gwadar Campus, organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and party leader Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal want real development in the province. The success of CPEC depends on the development of people of Gwadar, especially fishermen.

He said that the Technical Training Center for Precision Mechanics and Instrument Technology, Gwadar project built at a cost of more than 1200 million will provide better opportunities to the youth here to acquire modern education and technical skills.

The Federal Minister further said that the objectives of the project include the development and generation of technical know-how in the field of precision mechanics, instrument technology and die and mold technology.

The Technical Training center will also provide consultancy services to the local industry on designing mechanical products, jigsaws and fixtures which will help in skilling the local community, increasing exports and creating employment opportunities.

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology noted that after Quetta, COSAT University is starting the teaching process in Gwadar in the next two months so that the people of Gwadar, especially the children of fishermen, can get modern education.

Similarly, to provide higher education facilities to more than 1,400 students by the end of 5 years, the government is announcing its new plan "COSMAT University Islamabad will talk to the federal government for building a campus in Gwadar, Balochistan. The total cost of which is 2400 million rupees.

Initially, bachelor-level degree programs will be started in the fields of computer sciences, engineering, business administration and basic sciences. The project will be completed in 48 months.

By the time the project is completed, 400 students will start graduating from the CUI Gwadar campus annually.

He said that our effort is to give priority to the children of locals and fishermen of Gwadar on 65 vacant posts of the Gwadar campus. Earlier, according to the vision of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Federal Minister inaugurated a very successful project of the National Institute of Oceanography, which will cost a total of three hundred million.

The objectives of the project are competence and self-sufficiency in marine research to achieve self-reliance.

The center will serve as a national center for advising Balochistan and the federal government on marine technology transfer and sustainable development of marine resources.