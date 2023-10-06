Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that skilled workforce plays an important role in the development of a country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that skilled workforce plays an important role in the development of a country.

Talking to a delegation of Auto Air Conditioning Association led by President Malik M. Nadeem during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said it is commendable that the owners of auto conditioning workshops are earning their own livelihood as well as providing training and employment to many people.

The delegation apprised the Governor Punjab of the problems faced by the auto air-conditioning industry during the meeting.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said vocational training is the key to prosperity and development, adding that substantial funds were allocated for the promotion of vocational and technical education during previous tenures of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

He said efforts of the Auto Air Conditioning Association in providing skills training to the employees are commendable. The Governor Punjab said that major automobile companies can arrange technical courses with the support of TEVTA.

President Auto Air Conditioning Association, Malik M. Nadeem, while talking on this occasion said that the people working in auto air conditioning workshops belong to the poor and needy class who learn skills for a meagre salary and also provide for the needs of their families.

He said that the people working in these workshops get skills and training, but to get the certificate, they have to take a course from TEVTA for three months. As the bread winners of their families, they can't afford to take a break from work.

He proposed that TEVTA should develop special courses regarding the training of the employees of workshops, adding that these employees should be tested and issued diplomas on the basis of their skills while relaxing the requirement to attend classes.

He also demanded of the government to provide subsidy on the purchase of machinery used in the auto air conditioning industry.

The Governor Punjab assured to convey the problems faced by the auto air conditioning industry to TEVTA and related institutions.