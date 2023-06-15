Skills camp launched in two vocational institutes

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Two-month-long skills camps have been launched at two vocational institutes of Vehari, aimed to equip students with different skills under an initiative of the Punjab government.

The course is free of charge for public school and college students while private students will have to pay Rs 1200 as a monthly fee.

Deputy Commissioner,Syed Asif Hussain Shah opened the camps at Govt Vocational Institutes for Women and boys here on Thursday.

For women, beauticians, tailoring, IT bases courses for E-employment have been offered while boys can get admission in cooking, refrigeration, air conditioning and electrician courses at their respective institutes.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC informed that the objective of the camps is to not only keeping students busy during summer vacations but also equipping them with vocational skills.

He stated that skilled people were assets for the country adding that women, who are 52 PC of country's population, had been given equal opportunities.

Dist admin, education and other depts officials were also present.