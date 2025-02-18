Skills development imperative for national progress: Rana Mashhood

Prime Minister’s Youth Program Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Tuesday highlighted the importance of skill development and said that it was imperative for national progress and prosperity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister’s Youth Program Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Tuesday highlighted the importance of skill development and said that it was imperative for national progress and prosperity.

Addressing a seminar at Oriental College Faisalabad here, he said that skilled youth played a key role in the economic advancement of countries like China and Japan. “Pakistan also needs well-trained and educated youth for national progress and prosperity”, he added.

He quoted an Islamic teaching, saying, "A person who works with their own hands is a friend of Allah Almighty." He said that the government had set its priorities to provide quality education in addition to equipping the youth with different skilled by introducing various vocational training programs.

He said that many children belonging to laborer families had been provided educational opportunities through government funding. He said that more than 600,000 students had so far been benefited for higher education through Endowment Fund. This was initially limited to Punjab but now its scope was expanded across the country, he said, adding that job opportunities were also being created for the youth after skill development.

He also highlighted upcoming initiatives and revealed plans to launch an interest-free laptop scheme for freelancers.

He also appreciated the educational-friendly initiatives of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab) Maryam Nawaz and said that no child would remain deprived of education due to financial constraints because the governments was utilizing all available resources for provision of education especially to the children of low-income families.

This year, 250 entrepreneurs would receive interest-free loans of up to Rs.7.5 million to establish works-paces, he said and urged the youth to remain committed to their goals and work hard to achieve them.

Faizullah Farraq spokesperson Gilgit-Baltistan Government, Focal Person Prime Minister’s Youth Program Asfandyar Naseer, Director Oriental Colleges Qasim Butt, Kashif Nawaz Randhawa, President Volunteer Force Pakistan Usman Raza Julaha, Chairman Private Schools Alliance Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi and MS Al-Faisal Hospital Dr. Habib Butt were also present on the occasion.

Later, Rana Mashhood visited Dar-ul-Quran near Crescent Mill Sheikhupura Road Faisalabad where he was accorded a rousing reception from member Islamic Ideological Council Hafiz Muhammad Amjad, Qari Habib-ur-Rehman, Qari Jameel-ur-Rehman and Qari Aziz-ur-Rehman.

He also visited Jamia Salfia Sheikhupura Road and met with seminary’s administrator Prof Allama Qari Yaseen Zafar and other officials.

He also inspected the library and other departments of the seminary.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Prime Minister’s Youth Program initiatives were currently implemented in universities and colleges but now the government had planned to extend the same to religious seminaries as well.

He assured that students of religious institutions would also be included in all youth programs for including them in national mainstream.