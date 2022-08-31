Skills development of inmates top priority of district admin: Deputy Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Provision of basic facilities to the inmates inside the jail and providing opportunities to become skilled and useful citizens of the country are among the top priorities of the district administration.

This was expressed by the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat during his visit to District Jail Abbottabad, District Food Controller Food (DFC) Abbottabad Shad Muhammad, Representative Health Department, Representative Speaker Provincial Assembly also accompanied him.

Jail Superintendent District Jail Abbottabad Hamid Khan gave a briefing regarding the daily affairs of the jail. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad visited various departments of the jail including the kitchen, hospital, mosque and other places.

During the Interaction with the prisoners, DC Abbottabad also listened to their grievances. He also inspected the food items and evaluated the quality of the food items. Tariq Salam Marwat emphasized measures to make the prisoners useful citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed the organization of programs regarding the provision of education to the prisoners in the jail and assured the support of the administration. Apart from this, Deputy Commissioner visited the existing fiber bag facility and while appreciating the initiative taken by the jail administration to provide skills to the inmates, he assured the management of its support and instructions for its further expansion.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the prisoners need to be taught skills along with the completion of their imprisonment so that they can become useful citizens and contribute to the betterment of society.

Tariq Salam Marwat issued instructions regarding ensuring Coronavirus vaccination of the prisoners to control the spread of Coronavirus inside the jail. On this occasion, District Food Controller Shad Muhammad, Representative Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly, representative of the Health Department and other officers were also present with him.