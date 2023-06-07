'Skills education programmes launched in 30 districts during summer vacation'

Punjab Secretary Industries Ahsan Bhutta on Wednesday said skills education programmes had been launched in religious seminaries and private organizations in 30 districts of the province during summer vacation

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Secretary Industries Ahsan Bhutta on Wednesday said skills education programmes had been launched in religious seminaries and private organizations in 30 districts of the province during summer vacation.

Speaking at a meeting here at the Commissioner's Office, he termed it a good initiative to equip the youth with vocational training, saying short courses were being offered free of charge in schools and colleges.

Ahsan Bhutta also visited Mir Chakar Khan Rind University. He inspected computer application, Auto CAD, mechanical and electrical classes.

Vice Chancellor Dr Mahmood Saleem briefed the secretary about the courses being offered, besides transport and other facilities.