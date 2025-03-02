Open Menu

Skills Foundation School Kohat Celebrates Medal-winning Students

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Skills Foundation School Kohat celebrates medal-winning students

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) A grand ceremony was held on Sunday at Skills Foundation School, located near Zaman CNG Togh Bala, to felicitate the talented students who excelled at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa level. The event was attended by distinguished educationists, respected elders, parents, and a large gathering of intellectuals.

The special guest, ADO education Syed Abid Shah, praised the students' hard work and dedication, emphasizing the significance of such activities in shaping a dignified nation and society. He commended the school administration for striving towards the all-round development of children, making their success a source of pride for the entire region.

The ceremony showcased the students' talents, earning them thunderous applause from the audience. Parents expressed gratitude towards the school administration and teachers, hoping that the students would continue to bring glory to the region and the country in the future.

The event culminated with the distribution of medals and certificates of appreciation among the students who demonstrated outstanding performance, recognizing their achievements and motivating them to strive for excellence.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jeni ..

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm

47 minutes ago
 Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

3 hours ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

3 hours ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

3 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

3 hours ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

3 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

3 hours ago
 China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

4 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

4 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

4 hours ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan