Skills Foundation School Kohat Celebrates Medal-winning Students
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 08:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) A grand ceremony was held on Sunday at Skills Foundation School, located near Zaman CNG Togh Bala, to felicitate the talented students who excelled at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa level. The event was attended by distinguished educationists, respected elders, parents, and a large gathering of intellectuals.
The special guest, ADO education Syed Abid Shah, praised the students' hard work and dedication, emphasizing the significance of such activities in shaping a dignified nation and society. He commended the school administration for striving towards the all-round development of children, making their success a source of pride for the entire region.
The ceremony showcased the students' talents, earning them thunderous applause from the audience. Parents expressed gratitude towards the school administration and teachers, hoping that the students would continue to bring glory to the region and the country in the future.
The event culminated with the distribution of medals and certificates of appreciation among the students who demonstrated outstanding performance, recognizing their achievements and motivating them to strive for excellence.
APP/azq/378
