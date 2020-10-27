Skills imparted to rural girls to strengthen garment sector: Tehmina Pasha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Skills are being imparted to rural girls and women to strengthen the garment sector while on job training is also provided to them.

This was said by Mrs Tehmina Pasha, President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI), here on Tuesday.

She conducted a study tour of the Faisalabad Garment City (FGC) and other important garment units in the industrial conglomerate of M-3 Industrial city. She said :"We should use skills to make women a productive part of our national economy.

" Rehan Nasim Bharara, Chairman Faisalabad Garment Company, said that a modern training centre for female workers would be established in FGC along with all other allied facilities.

He said that day care centre for female workers had become functional while residences would also be provided to them in the close vicinity of M3 Industrial city in future.

The president FWCCI was accompanied by Mrs Shahida Aftab, SVP and Ms Nimra Rahim,executive committee member of the FWCCI.