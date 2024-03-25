Skills key to tackle poverty, unemployment: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, emphasized the importance of acquiring market-based skills as the Primary solution to combating poverty and unemployment in the country.

He conveyed this message during a cheque distribution ceremony for students of the Government Vocational Training Institute (TEVTA) in Attock on Monday.

Raza highlighted Attock's potential as a strategic location along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the proposed economic zone, as well as being a hub for defense industries.

He urged the youth of the area to equip themselves with market-based technologies to capitalize on employment opportunities within their home district.

Raza further announced the successful launch of the "Learn and Learn Program" in the district.

Under this initiative, over fifty IT labs in government schools across Attock have been upgraded, totaling approximately 250 million rupees in investment.

He noted that teachers trained under this program are now providing IT education in 24 government schools across the district.

Encouraging economic self-sufficiency, Raza mentioned that male and female students can pursue freelancing, graphic designing, and other related courses to enhance their skills.

The event concluded with the distribution of cheques among students who completed various skills programs.

