Open Menu

Skills Training Among BISP's Top Priority: Rubina Khalid

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 11:59 PM

Skills training among BISP's top priority: Rubina Khalid

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday emphasized that skill training for BISP beneficiaries is among the program's top prioritie

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday emphasized that skill training for BISP beneficiaries is among the program's top priorities.

She was speaking during a meeting held at BISP Headquarters. Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad was also present on the occasion.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of partnerships between BISP and national and international organizations aimed at providing skill training and employment opportunities to members of deserving families of BISP. Additional Secretary, Dr. Tahir Noor and all Director Generals were also present on the occasion.

She highlighted the need to implement effective measures through skill training to enhance the income levels of beneficiaries and improve their standard of living.

She instructed BISP officers to identify key sectors based on national and international trends for the next meeting, ensuring beneficiaries receive training that leads to better employment opportunities.

Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad stated that while the BISP provides financial assistance to beneficiaries, equipping them with skills is the sustainable path to lift families out of poverty.

He stressed the importance of skill training as a means to enable long-term self-sufficiency and economic stability for the beneficiaries.

Related Topics

Progress All Top Employment

Recent Stories

Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 studen ..

Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot

2 minutes ago
 Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish ..

Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council

2 minutes ago
 JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political par ..

JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elec ..

2 minutes ago
 Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdow ..

Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdown on NGOs

2 minutes ago
 In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks t ..

In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets

2 minutes ago
 Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 ..

Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup: team source

2 minutes ago
PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrati ..

PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrative

2 minutes ago
 42nd mid-career management course delegation visit ..

42nd mid-career management course delegation visits PITB

2 minutes ago
 Skills training among BISP's top priority: Rubina ..

Skills training among BISP's top priority: Rubina Khalid

2 minutes ago
 3 killed, two injured in Abbottabad road accident

3 killed, two injured in Abbottabad road accident

2 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to adopt democratic attit ..

Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to adopt democratic attitude for resolving political is ..

2 minutes ago
 Time for mature politics, not disruptive confronta ..

Time for mature politics, not disruptive confrontations: Irfan Siddiqui

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan