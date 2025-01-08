Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday emphasized that skill training for BISP beneficiaries is among the program's top prioritie

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday emphasized that skill training for BISP beneficiaries is among the program's top priorities.

She was speaking during a meeting held at BISP Headquarters. Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad was also present on the occasion.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of partnerships between BISP and national and international organizations aimed at providing skill training and employment opportunities to members of deserving families of BISP. Additional Secretary, Dr. Tahir Noor and all Director Generals were also present on the occasion.

She highlighted the need to implement effective measures through skill training to enhance the income levels of beneficiaries and improve their standard of living.

She instructed BISP officers to identify key sectors based on national and international trends for the next meeting, ensuring beneficiaries receive training that leads to better employment opportunities.

Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad stated that while the BISP provides financial assistance to beneficiaries, equipping them with skills is the sustainable path to lift families out of poverty.

He stressed the importance of skill training as a means to enable long-term self-sufficiency and economic stability for the beneficiaries.