Skin, facial, eye surgeries to be performed at AST

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) To meet the growing demand for cosmetic eye surgeries, Al-Shifa Trust (AST) has transformed its beautification unit into a full-fledged Aesthetic Ophthalmology Centre to meet patients' medical and surgical needs.

In this connection, AST organised a seminar in Rawalpindi on cosmetic ophthalmology which was attended by many doctors from the twin cities.

President AST Maj Gen (Retd) Rehmat Khan while speaking on the occasion said that cancer patients could use the facilities for free, and the centre's profits would help other patients who cannot afford quality eye treatment.

The chief of Medical Services and Dean, Prof. Dr Wajid Ali Khan, Dr Tayyab Afghani, HOD Oculoplastics Department, and other experts discussed how aesthetic ophthalmology aims to improve the look and function of the eyes and structures around them.

They said that the field of aesthetic ophthalmology uses both surgical and non-surgical methods to treat problems such as drooping eyelids, dark circles, wrinkles, and loss of volume.

They added that as the eyes are so important to facial expression and communication, this gives people a more refreshed look without requiring a lot of surgery.

The speakers said blepharoplasty is one of the most popular cosmetic eye surgeries.

It fixes droopy or puffy eyelids. Age, genes, or lifestyle can cause this problem.

The speakers added that it could be done on the upper eyelids, the lower eyelids, or both to remove extra skin, fat, and muscle and make the eyes look younger again.

They informed that treating dark circles and bags under the eyes, which can make people look tired, is another popular treatment.

They also said that technology has made a big difference in aesthetic ophthalmology. Lasers have changed how eyelid and skin renewal are done, and radiofrequency devices are used to tighten the skin around the eyes.

Improvements in injectables have made it easier to make changes without surgery. However, safety is paramount in cosmetic ophthalmology because the eye area is very sensitive.

The experts stressed that eye treatments require expert knowledge about the anatomy and function of the eye structures.

Aesthetic treatments are becoming increasingly popular, and more technological advances and methods are being used to meet patients' aesthetic and functional needs, which will improve their quality of life.

The seminar was also attended by AST's top management, administrator Brig (R) Khalid Yazdani, and heads of all of AST's departments.