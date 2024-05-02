Skindar Bosan Rebuts Report Of Supporting Some Candidates In By-election
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Former Federal Minister for National food Security & Research, Skindar Hayyat Bosan rebutted reports circulating in social media for holding support to some candidates in the NA- 48 by-election.
In a statement issued here Thursday, Skindar Bosan noted clear-cut that he had yet to decide about backing the candidate whether to be an independent or contesting from any political party in the upcoming election.
The announcement for any development concerning the support would be made after consultation with his group and friends, he said.
It would be made formally in an official ceremony to be conducted soon before the onset of the election, he said.
He affirmed that the candidate who would win his favour succeed in the election finally.
A by-election in NA-148 is announced to be conducted on May 19.
The National Assembly seat became vacant following the resignation of Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani who took oath as the Senate chairman.
