Open Menu

Skindar Bosan Rebuts Report Of Supporting Some Candidates In By-election

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Skindar Bosan rebuts report of supporting some candidates in by-election

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Former Federal Minister for National food Security & Research, Skindar Hayyat Bosan rebutted reports circulating in social media for holding support to some candidates in the NA- 48 by-election.

In a statement issued here Thursday, Skindar Bosan noted clear-cut that he had yet to decide about backing the candidate whether to be an independent or contesting from any political party in the upcoming election.

The announcement for any development concerning the support would be made after consultation with his group and friends, he said.

It would be made formally in an official ceremony to be conducted soon before the onset of the election, he said.

He affirmed that the candidate who would win his favour succeed in the election finally.

A by-election in NA-148 is announced to be conducted on May 19.

The National Assembly seat became vacant following the resignation of Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani who took oath as the Senate chairman.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Senate Social Media May From NA-148

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India acc ..

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..

39 minutes ago
 PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: CO ..

PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS

44 minutes ago
 Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise In ..

Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awar ..

Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence

50 minutes ago
 vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Uni ..

Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

3 hours ago
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

16 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan