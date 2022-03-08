Skipper PM says ready to fight match with 'political dacoits'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said he was ready to thwart all designs and tactics by some corrupt politicians against the government.

The prime minister said a skipper in a match was always ready to counter the attack of his opponent.

"No matter what planning such corrupt do, I am ready to thwart their attempts," he said in his address at an event in connection with International Women's Day at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU).

Imran Khan said Pakistan on its creation, was envisioned as a country with the rule of law and that he would not give any relief to the corrupt elite who had plundered the national wealth.

"Once again, I make it loud and clear that I will not extend the gang of thieves and dacoits any relief in the form of NRO (national reconciliation ordinance)," he said.

He vowed to continue the war against corrupt politicians in the country.

He pointed out that a 'powerful thief' was more detrimental to the country for blatantly quashing the sanctity of rule of law.

He said that the corrupt politicians, owning exponentially expensive apartments in London, were reluctant to surrender before the law.

PM Khan said his government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would be remembered for the historic steps and initiatives, taken for the empowerment of women in the country.

He mentioned that islam ensured inheritance rights to women over 1400 years ago, however, regretted that a large population in Pakistan was being denied such obligatory rights.

Imran Khan said his government enacted powerful amendments in inheritance law to ensure ownership of property to women.

He urged the university students to raise awareness among women to get a realization about their rights.

He emphasized the role of educated women in the refinement of society and recalled how his mother helped him grow in life.

The prime minister mentioned that his government was providing an increased number of scholarships and stipends to girls than boys with a ratio of 60 to 40 percent.

In his address, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem said Islam provided rights to women including ownership of property.

He said during four years of government, structural amendments were made in laws relating to women to avoid delay in the dispensation of justice.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, in his address, recalled that his efforts in the 90s led to the establishment of FJWU as the country's first woman university, besides opening up a number of schools for girls.

He announced to donate his residence Lal Haveli to be turned into an educational facility for women in the future.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari said the government was focusing on ensuring the rights of women, including economic empowerment.

She urged the students of FJWU to raise awareness about the campaign regarding the protection of women's property rights and help the victim in filing an application in case of denial of her such rights.

A documentary film, highlighting the importance of the inheritance rights of women, was screened on the occasion.