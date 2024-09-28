Open Menu

Skirmishes Stops In District Kurram; Law Enforcers Deputed: District Administration

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 08:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) District Administration has succeeded in halting skirmishes and ongoing firing between rival tribal groups in all areas of district Kurram.

According to Deputy Commissioner District Kurram, Javaid Ullah Mehsud, skirmishes between fighting tribal groups in Peewar, Trimengal, Kunj Alizai Maqbal and Para Chamkani Kurman have been stopped with the help of local elders, Jirga members, law enforcers and district administration.

He said that fifty persons have been killed and 120 injured in firing between warring tribal groups during last eight days. He said that personnel of police and security forces have been deputed on the post of rival of groups.

Deputy Commissioner said that firing started between rivals on construction of a post eight days back ensuing skirmishes in various areas of district Kurram.

He said that efforts would be made with the help of local elders to maintain peace in the area.

District administration said that heavy weapons were used in fighting that claimed lives of fifty persons and injuring 120. Local elders of Turi tribe including Jala Hussain and Tajamul Hussain and elders of Bangash tribe, Malik Fakhar Zaman and Haji Salim Khan have urged people to play role for establishing lasting peace in district Kurram.

Member National Assembly of the area, Hamid Hussain has also advised people to remain calm and join hands to establish peace and serenity in Kurram.

