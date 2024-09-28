Skirmishes Stops In District Kurram; Law Enforcers Deputed: District Administration
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 08:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) District Administration has succeeded in halting skirmishes and ongoing firing between rival tribal groups in all areas of district Kurram.
According to Deputy Commissioner District Kurram, Javaid Ullah Mehsud, skirmishes between fighting tribal groups in Peewar, Trimengal, Kunj Alizai Maqbal and Para Chamkani Kurman have been stopped with the help of local elders, Jirga members, law enforcers and district administration.
He said that fifty persons have been killed and 120 injured in firing between warring tribal groups during last eight days. He said that personnel of police and security forces have been deputed on the post of rival of groups.
Deputy Commissioner said that firing started between rivals on construction of a post eight days back ensuing skirmishes in various areas of district Kurram.
He said that efforts would be made with the help of local elders to maintain peace in the area.
District administration said that heavy weapons were used in fighting that claimed lives of fifty persons and injuring 120. Local elders of Turi tribe including Jala Hussain and Tajamul Hussain and elders of Bangash tribe, Malik Fakhar Zaman and Haji Salim Khan have urged people to play role for establishing lasting peace in district Kurram.
Member National Assembly of the area, Hamid Hussain has also advised people to remain calm and join hands to establish peace and serenity in Kurram.
Recent Stories
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police intensify action against Katcha criminals1 minute ago
-
Heavy rain turns weather pleasant in Faisalabad1 minute ago
-
Bilawal pays homage to 16 martyrs of Punhal Chandio village1 minute ago
-
IGP orders arrest of rapist2 minutes ago
-
Police nab 25 criminals, narcotics, weapons seized2 minutes ago
-
6 kg of hashish seized in Swat2 minutes ago
-
Registration date for Punjab Games 2024 extended12 minutes ago
-
PM's message in UNGA address to respond to any Indian aggression reflects national spirit: Kh Asif12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan all set to witness Rare Comet on Sunday morning with naked eye21 minutes ago
-
D4D right step for redressing data ecosystem constraints to improve policy direction: Dr Naeem Zafar22 minutes ago
-
PDMA Punjab issues rain alert22 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on timber mafia launched: Marriyum32 minutes ago