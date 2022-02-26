S.Korea reports 166,209 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 166,209 more COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 2,831,283, the health authorities said Saturday.

The daily caseload was slightly up from 165,890 in the previous day, staying below 170,000 for two days, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the Omicron variant spread.

Of the new cases, 36,773 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 48,147 and 12,113 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 69,035, or 41.6 percent of the total local transmission.