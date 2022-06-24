UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 7,227 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 03:20 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 7,227 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,312,993, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload was down from 7,497 in the previous day, hovering below 10,000 for the 15th consecutive day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 7,062.

Among the new cases, 111 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 34,325.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 52, down six from the previous day.

Ten more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,498. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

