SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) --:South Korea was worried about an economic slump amid surging inflation and slower export growth, a government report said Wednesday.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly economic report called Green Book that it worried about an economic slowdown due to the accelerated inflation, driven by worsened external conditions, and the expected slump in export recovery.

It marked the second consecutive month that the ministry expressed its worry about an economic downturn in the monthly report.

The ministry said downside risks to the global economy mounted owing to interest rate hikes in major economics to curb inflation, the prolonged geopolitical risks in Europe, and higher volatility in global financial markets.

The country's consumer prices soared 6.0 percent in June from a year earlier, logging the fastest increase in almost 24 years since November 1998.