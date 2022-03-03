SEOUL, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) --:South Korea's online shopping logged a double-digit growth in January, as the COVID-19 pandemic discouraged people from shopping in offline stores, statistical office data showed Thursday.

Shopping in the cyberspace came in at 16.54 trillion won (13.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in January, up 11.5 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

People still refrained from shopping outside as the pandemic resurged here amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

In the latest tally, the country reported 198,803 more COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 3,691,488.

The online purchase of food and beverage reached a fresh monthly high of 2.48 trillion won in January.

The transactions of the travel and transport services in the cyberspace more than doubled to 1.02 trillion won in the month.

Mobile shopping through smartphones soared 17.5 percent from a year earlier to 12.5 trillion won in January.