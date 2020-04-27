UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sky Rocketing Hike In Prices Of Vegetables, Fruits, Meats In Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

Sky rocketing hike in prices of vegetables, fruits, meats in Dera

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) ::Prices of fruits and vegetables have spiraled out of control in Dera Ismail Khan since the start of the Holy month of Ramazan and profiteers without any checking are selling on their choice able rates instead of following the fix prices list issued by the district administration.

No administrative machinery is seen in Dera against illicit profiteers and prices of many vegetables and fruits witnessed sky rocketing hike in the local markets with many people complaining and urged for taking action against the profiteers.

With the advent of the month of Ramazan, the big sellers started making illicit profits from the pockets of the people trapped in difficult conditions with many of them even more worried about coronavirus infection if they are going for long debates. "We can bargain with them for much time because of the lanes and long queues," a person buying vegetables informed. The government should take action against all those profiteers and charging more from the people, he added.

Melons available in different markets of the city at Rs 50 per kg earlier on but it rates jump to Rs 100 to 120 which is not justified at all. The second and third grade bananas started selling at Rs.

60 to Rs. 70 but it jumped to Rs. 120 and 140 per dozens. The apples are selling on Rs. 300 to 400 per kg which are earlier on on Rs. 150 to 200. The Oranges is selling on 200 per dozen from Rs. 100 and Rs. 120 per dozen.

Shopkeepers say that they cannot sell fruits that are expensive in the market at low prices. In the Holy month, while the prices of fruits are skyrocketing, the prices of green spices in vegetables lemons are also being sold at Rs 400 to Rs. 600 per kg instead of 120 or 140 per kg. Green chilies are also being sold at Rs 150 to Rs 180 per kg in different markets, due to which relief seekers in urban bazaars are worried about inflation.

Rising prices of fruits, vegetables and selling of meat on Rs. 500 per kg, instead of Rs. 400. Despite action taken by the district administration initially on the first Ramazan, now the sellers of vegetables, fruits, butchers have their own rates and did not following the rates and price list issued by district administration. The government cracks down on big sellers also announced but the profiteers are now charging their own rates and thus the people did nothing but to buy because of the Holy month of Ramazan.

Related Topics

Dera Ismail Khan Buy Price Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEWA operates 29 stations in 51 regions

11 minutes ago

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

2 hours ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

3 hours ago

France targets 26 million masks for public this we ..

4 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Deaths in Austria Rises by 7 ..

4 minutes ago

Stock markets rally on virus hopes as oil tanks

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.