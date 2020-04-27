Sky rocketing hike in prices of vegetables, fruits, meats in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) ::Prices of fruits and vegetables have spiraled out of control in Dera Ismail Khan since the start of the Holy month of Ramazan and profiteers without any checking are selling on their choice able rates instead of following the fix prices list issued by the district administration.

No administrative machinery is seen in Dera against illicit profiteers and prices of many vegetables and fruits witnessed sky rocketing hike in the local markets with many people complaining and urged for taking action against the profiteers.

With the advent of the month of Ramazan, the big sellers started making illicit profits from the pockets of the people trapped in difficult conditions with many of them even more worried about coronavirus infection if they are going for long debates. "We can bargain with them for much time because of the lanes and long queues," a person buying vegetables informed. The government should take action against all those profiteers and charging more from the people, he added.

Melons available in different markets of the city at Rs 50 per kg earlier on but it rates jump to Rs 100 to 120 which is not justified at all. The second and third grade bananas started selling at Rs.

60 to Rs. 70 but it jumped to Rs. 120 and 140 per dozens. The apples are selling on Rs. 300 to 400 per kg which are earlier on on Rs. 150 to 200. The Oranges is selling on 200 per dozen from Rs. 100 and Rs. 120 per dozen.

Shopkeepers say that they cannot sell fruits that are expensive in the market at low prices. In the Holy month, while the prices of fruits are skyrocketing, the prices of green spices in vegetables lemons are also being sold at Rs 400 to Rs. 600 per kg instead of 120 or 140 per kg. Green chilies are also being sold at Rs 150 to Rs 180 per kg in different markets, due to which relief seekers in urban bazaars are worried about inflation.

Rising prices of fruits, vegetables and selling of meat on Rs. 500 per kg, instead of Rs. 400. Despite action taken by the district administration initially on the first Ramazan, now the sellers of vegetables, fruits, butchers have their own rates and did not following the rates and price list issued by district administration. The government cracks down on big sellers also announced but the profiteers are now charging their own rates and thus the people did nothing but to buy because of the Holy month of Ramazan.