Sky to light up with ring of fire on Christmas Day Annular Solar Eclipse

(@imziishan)

The country celebrating Christmas Day and bidding farewell to the 2nd decade of 21st century will view Annular Solar Eclipse's sun rising with a ring of fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The country celebrating Christmas Day and bidding farewell to the 2nd decade of 21st century will view Annular Solar Eclipse's sun rising with a ring of fire

Talking to APP, Dr Khalid Malik of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the annular solar eclipse occurred when the Sun, the moon and the earth revolving in an orbit used to come in a row where the moon intervenes between the sun and the earth.

"This physical position causes the partial solar eclipse where the sun rises with a ring of fire in the sky. The timing of the eclipse is possible to be known through the movement of these three heavenly bodies," he told.

He added that the areas across the world due to different geographical positions might not observe the eclipse rather those with clear position juxtaposing the ring of fire of solar eclipse.

According to PMD, the partial eclipse would start in Karachi at 7:34:07 am with maximum eclipse at 8:46:06 and the end of eclipse would take place at 10:10:50 am.

Lahore would embrace the partial solar eclipse at 7:47:58 am, to be maximum at 8:58:17 am and culminate at 10:19:28am.

In Islamabad the ring of fire would rise at 7:50:03 am, maximum eclipse at 8:57:58 am and would end at 10:15:44 am.

Peshawar would see the partial solar eclipse at 7:49:10 am, maximum at 8:56:28 am and would finish at 10:13:24 am.

In Quetta the solar eclipse would begin at 7:39:39 am, maximum 8:48:47 am and would conclude at 10:08:51 am.

The partial solar eclipse would start in Gilgit at 7:55:43 am, maximum 09:01:36 am and end at 10:16:16 am. However, in Muzaffarabad would start at 7:51:35 am, 08:59:01 am and 10:16:00 am.

The nature lovers and space fans across the world can watch it all online as many websites have managed the facility whereas the sky-watchers were advised to wear solar eclipse glasses to avoid any harmful impact of radiation.