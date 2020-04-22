UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sky Turns Clear As People Stay Home Amid Fears Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 05:31 PM

Sky turns clear as people stay home amid fears of Coronavirus

The citizens share pictures on social media accounts, expressing their feelings about clear sky and clean air in different parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2020) As the people are staying at homes amid lockdowns to fight against Coronavirus, the sky and earth both have turned calm and clean.

The clean air has made many things visible which were not visible in Pakistan for decades. Many people are happy and sharing pictures of the clean and blue sky from the rooftops on their social media accounts, with different captions.

Taking to Facebook, Umar Jawaed shared the picture of clean sky at Lahore city known as the most polluted city of Punjab, the largest province of Pakistan. The city which is known for its beautiful orchards turned as the most polluted city in a couple of years.

He was happy to see the clean sky and pollution free air.

The mountains of Occupied Kashmir had not been visible from Pakistan side but clean air has made it possible as a resident of Sialkot shared picture from his house with his friends on Twitter with caption: “I Due to less air pollution I can see Jammu Kashmir's mountain from my roof,”.

Another Twitterati said: “Theres been a significant decline in the atmosphere pollution. I've never seen this much clean air throughout years that too without rain. please try to keep it clean even after lockdown plant more plants, ban smoke emitting vehicles and make Pakistan green #COVID19Pakistan

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Occupied Kashmir Punjab Social Media Facebook Twitter Vehicles Jammu Sialkot Turkish Lira From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump Says He Instructed Navy to Destroy Any Irani ..

1 minute ago

Qadri lauds Ulema's contribution for creating awar ..

1 minute ago

Sufficient stock of PPEs available to deal COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

Nine held, 2.53 Kg hashish, 190 liter liquor seize ..

3 minutes ago

Rupee continues bullish trend

3 minutes ago

Khursheed Shah, his son's bail pleas rejected

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.