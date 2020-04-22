Sky turns clear as people stay home amid fears of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The citizens share pictures on social media accounts, expressing their feelings about clear sky and clean air in different parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2020) As the people are staying at homes amid lockdowns to fight against Coronavirus, the sky and earth both have turned calm and clean.

The clean air has made many things visible which were not visible in Pakistan for decades. Many people are happy and sharing pictures of the clean and blue sky from the rooftops on their social media accounts, with different captions.

Taking to Facebook, Umar Jawaed shared the picture of clean sky at Lahore city known as the most polluted city of Punjab, the largest province of Pakistan. The city which is known for its beautiful orchards turned as the most polluted city in a couple of years.

He was happy to see the clean sky and pollution free air.

The mountains of Occupied Kashmir had not been visible from Pakistan side but clean air has made it possible as a resident of Sialkot shared picture from his house with his friends on Twitter with caption: “I Due to less air pollution I can see Jammu Kashmir's mountain from my roof,”.

Another Twitterati said: “Theres been a significant decline in the atmosphere pollution. I've never seen this much clean air throughout years that too without rain. please try to keep it clean even after lockdown plant more plants, ban smoke emitting vehicles and make Pakistan green #COVID19Pakistan